BRIEF-Kbc Group elects Rik Scheerlinck as Group's CFO
* Rik Scheerlinck, presently CEO of K&H Bank and Country CEO, hungary, will become a member of the Executive Committee and will succeed Luc Popelier as KBC Group CFO
LONDON, Dec 1 (IFR) - Natasha Isakova has been put at risk at Deutsche Bank just a year after she joined as managing director and head of CIS origination, according to sources.
Isakova, who is based in London, joined the German bank from Barclays, where she had spent nearly a decade, in both debt capital markets and loan roles.
Isakova was one several hires in Deutsche's Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa business last year, especially focused on Russia and the CIS.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
