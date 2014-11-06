LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Elizabeth Nolan from JP Morgan to be its head of custody and clearing. She joins the firm's London office in January, and will report to Rafael Moral, head of investor services within the institutional cash and securities services business.

She spent the last past 12 years at JP Morgan, where she held various senior leadership roles across securities services, most recently heading client services and client onboarding globally for markets and investor services. She has also worked at Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas and Barclays.