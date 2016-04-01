LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - Clinton Orr has left Deutsche Bank after almost seven-years at the bank, according to sources.

Orr joined Deutsche Bank in May 2009 and was a director in the sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) debt capital markets business.

Before Deutsche Bank, he worked at ABN AMRO.

His departure follows the shake up of Deutsche Bank's SSA business in February 2016 where the bank integrated syndicate and origination functions. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

That business is headed by Nigel Cree, global co-head of debt origination and head of SSA origination, and Achim Linsenmaier, head of European SSA syndicate. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)