NEW YORK, Nov 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has named Michael
Santini as vice chairman of Americas corporate finance.
The move reflects the need to develop the bank's corporate
finance franchise, including promoting senior investment bankers
who can strengthen strategic client dialogue, according to a
memo from US corporate and investment bank head Mark Fedorcik.
Santini joined Deutsche in 2009 after 15 years with Merrill
Lynch. He will become a member of the executive committee of
Deutsche Bank's Americas corporate and investment bank in
addition to his role on the Americas management group.
"(Santini) has been instrumental in building out our global
industrials franchise to become a consistent top-five player,"
Fedorcik said in the memo.
During the past seven years, Santini has originated key
transactions from Danaher, General Electric, Marriott, Colfax,
Rexnord, Advanced Disposal Services and Clayton, Dublier &
Rice.
The bank tapped John Anos to succeed Santini as co-head of
global industrials alongside Richard Sheppard.
Greg Sommer, who was co-head of Americas NRG with Anos, will
now be sole head of the group.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Marc Carnegie)