LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - Neil Shuttleworth, head of debt
syndicate for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa
at Deutsche Bank, has left the firm, according to sources.
Shuttleworth joined the German bank in 1998 in Asia before
transferring to London in 2004. He joined from Bear Stearns,
where he was a managing director and trader of Asian
fixed-income bonds.
Shuttleworth is the second senior emerging markets banker in
London to leave Deutsche Bank in quick succession after the
departure of Martin Hibbert, who headed debt capital markets
origination for CEEMEA.
Herman van den Wall Bake, Deutsche's Singapore-based head of
fixed-income capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, also left the
bank last month.
Their departures follow a restructuring of Deutsche's global
debt capital markets business in December now headed by Mark
Fedorcik. That saw the creation of a financing and
solutions group within DCM. In CEEMEA, the FSG group is run by
Nizar Al-Basam.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)