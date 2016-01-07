LONDON, Jan 7 (IFR) - Neil Shuttleworth, head of debt syndicate for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, has left the firm, according to sources.

Shuttleworth joined the German bank in 1998 in Asia before transferring to London in 2004. He joined from Bear Stearns, where he was a managing director and trader of Asian fixed-income bonds.

Shuttleworth is the second senior emerging markets banker in London to leave Deutsche Bank in quick succession after the departure of Martin Hibbert, who headed debt capital markets origination for CEEMEA.

Herman van den Wall Bake, Deutsche's Singapore-based head of fixed-income capital markets for Asia ex-Japan, also left the bank last month.

Their departures follow a restructuring of Deutsche's global debt capital markets business in December now headed by Mark Fedorcik. That saw the creation of a financing and solutions group within DCM. In CEEMEA, the FSG group is run by Nizar Al-Basam.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)