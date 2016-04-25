NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank named Greg Sommer and John Anos as co-heads of its natural resources group, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.

Deutsche poached Sommer from Citigroup in 2010. He was most recently head of Americas energy and energy M&A. Anos, who has been with the bank since 1997, was global head of chemicals.

In their new roles, the pair will join the Americas regional leadership group and report to Paul Stefanick, head of Americas corporate and investment bank.

Since joining the bank Sommer has partnered with coverage and product bankers to advise on a number of high-profile deals including Halliburton, Anadarko, Atlas Energy and QEP Resources.

Anos has led the chemical vertical for nearly a decade. He has executed numerous advisory and capital markets assignments for franchise clients including LyondellBasell, Dow, Westlake and Celanese.

In the metals and mining sector, Deutsche Bank named Khaled Fathallah global head of metals and mining reporting to Alasdair Warren, head of the EMEA corporate and investment bank, who officially joins the bank in May.

Fathallah had been head of metals and mining EMEA. Jerrod Freund has been named head of metals and mining Americas effective immediately, replacing Dieter Hoeppli, who was named vice chairman of the group. They will report to Sommer and Anos.

Sommer and Anos will take over the responsibilities of Dan Ward, former head of global natural resources group, who left Deutsche Bank for boutique investment banking firm Evercore. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)