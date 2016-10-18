LONDON, Oct 18 (IFR) - Ram Thothadri, co-head of the debt capital markets financing and solutions group for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, is on leave of absence, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Thothadri was appointed to the position in May as part of a wider rejig of the German bank's debt capital markets team. He is based in Dubai. He co-heads the CEEMEA business with Zoltan Kurali, who is based in Budapest.

Thothadri, a managing director, has been at Deutsche Bank for more than 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Thothadri could not be reached for comment.

