Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
Aug 14 Tim Dowling, who oversaw market risk for Deutsche Bank's structured finance and non-core unit, has retired from the German bank, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Dowling is being replaced by Daniel Britz, who will be based in London, Bloomberg said, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1Bg3xwH)
Dowling, who joined Germany's largest lender in 1997, retired this month, Bloomberg said.
The departure is not due to concerns raised by regulators, who have pushed banks to improve controls, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the move.
Deutsche Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Chicago wheat hit its highest in a week on Monday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and concerns over a lack of moisture for the U.S. winter crop. Corn and soybean prices rose in early Asian trade, although gains were limited by bumper South American supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Dry weather for hard red winter wheat growing regions in the United States is supporting wheat prices with forecast rains later this week unlikely to provide much moisture, analy
