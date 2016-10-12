NEW YORK, Oct 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank tapped Sal Vitale as a managing director in its natural resources corporate banking coverage group. He joined the bank from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent 15 years.

Vitale will lead Deutsche Bank's corporate banking coverage efforts in the oil and gas sector and expand the bank's power and utilities portfolio.

He will be based in New York and report to Deutsche Bank head of corporate banking coverage Stefan James. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)