(Updates with details of Ackerman's new job)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Rashid Zuberi as head of its debt capital markets financing and solutions group in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific, the latest in a string of moves designed to simplify reporting structures.

Zuberi was previously chief operating officer of corporate investment banking, a role he took up last November.

In the new role he will report globally to global DCM boss Mark Fedorcik and regionally to Alasdair Warren, head of the corporate and investment bank in EMEA.

Zuberi will join the DCM executive committee and remain on both the global markets debt executive committee and corporate finance management committee. His successor as CIB COO will be announced shortly, the bank said.

Zuberi's appointment is the latest in a string of announcements made by the bank since October as it splits its investment banking business in two in an attempt to create a cleaner structure.

Other changes announced in the latest memo include the appointment of Lorenzo Frontini as sole head of DCM-FSG Western Europe. He was appointed co-head of the business with Niels Ackerman in December.

Ackerman has been appointed co-head of CIB coverage strategy and client accountability EMEA, a newly created job. His co-head will be appointed shortly, according to a second memo seen by IFR.

He will report to Warren and work alongside all existing sector, geographic and product leaders.

Ackerman and his co-head will be in charge of driving Deutsche's client coverage strategy across the region.

As part of this new initiative, the bank said it would create a new client strategy coordination group chaired by Rainer Bender, head of corporate banking coverage Germany and Austria.

The group will include Ackerman and a group of Deutsche's most senior client coverage officers, with the full membership to be announced in due course.

Simon Roue will be co-head of corporate finance Asia-Pacific alongside Richard Gibb, in addition to his existing role as head of DCM Asia-Pacific. Frontini and Roue will report to Zuberi for DCM in addition to their respective regional CIB reporting lines.

Deutsche Bank has also appointed Zoltan Kurali and Ram Thothadri as co-head of DCM-FSG CEEMEA. They will report to Zuberi. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Robert Smith, Gareth Gore, Julian Baker)