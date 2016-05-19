(Updates with details of Ackerman's new job)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Rashid
Zuberi as head of its debt capital markets financing and
solutions group in Europe, Middle East and Africa and
Asia-Pacific, the latest in a string of moves designed to
simplify reporting structures.
Zuberi was previously chief operating officer of corporate
investment banking, a role he took up last November.
In the new role he will report globally to global DCM boss
Mark Fedorcik and regionally to Alasdair Warren, head of the
corporate and investment bank in EMEA.
Zuberi will join the DCM executive committee and remain on
both the global markets debt executive committee and corporate
finance management committee. His successor as CIB COO will be
announced shortly, the bank said.
Zuberi's appointment is the latest in a string of
announcements made by the bank since October as it splits its
investment banking business in two in an attempt to create a
cleaner structure.
Other changes announced in the latest memo include the
appointment of Lorenzo Frontini as sole head of DCM-FSG Western
Europe. He was appointed co-head of the business with Niels
Ackerman in December.
Ackerman has been appointed co-head of CIB coverage strategy
and client accountability EMEA, a newly created job. His co-head
will be appointed shortly, according to a second memo seen by
IFR.
He will report to Warren and work alongside all existing
sector, geographic and product leaders.
Ackerman and his co-head will be in charge of driving
Deutsche's client coverage strategy across the region.
As part of this new initiative, the bank said it would
create a new client strategy coordination group chaired by
Rainer Bender, head of corporate banking coverage Germany and
Austria.
The group will include Ackerman and a group of Deutsche's
most senior client coverage officers, with the full membership
to be announced in due course.
Simon Roue will be co-head of corporate finance Asia-Pacific
alongside Richard Gibb, in addition to his existing role as head
of DCM Asia-Pacific. Frontini and Roue will report to Zuberi for
DCM in addition to their respective regional CIB reporting
lines.
Deutsche Bank has also appointed Zoltan Kurali and Ram
Thothadri as co-head of DCM-FSG CEEMEA. They will report to
Zuberi.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Robert Smith, Gareth
Gore, Julian Baker)