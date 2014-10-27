BRIEF-McKay says promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The former head of UBS's investment bank Carsten Kengeter is to become the next chief executive officer at Deutsche Boerse, after the incumbent Reto Francioni announced his departure from the exchange operator after 17 years on the board.
Kengeter left the Swiss bank back in February, just months after losing his position as head of the investment bank to head the bank's new non-core division of unwanted and non-strategic assets. He was replaced in his former position by Andrea Orcel.
He will take up his new position as CEO of Deutsche Boerse on June 1 after the annual general meeting. Kengeter will join the board in April at the latest, according to a statement from the exchange operator.
Kengeter joined UBS in December 2008 as global head of the fixed income, currencies and commodities business - just eight months after the unit posted billions in sub-prime-related losses. He joined from Goldman Sachs.
In April 2009 he was appointed co-head of the investment bank, alongside Alex Wilmot-Sitwell. The move saw him become a member of the group executive board. Within a year, he became sole head of the investment bank, after his co-head was shipped off to Asia. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Spencer Anderson)
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) Measures to cool Singapore's housing market are likely to be eased gradually over the coming years to support demand, says Fitch Ratings. However, house prices are likely to continue falling amid oversupply and rising interest rates. Singapore's efforts to curb property speculation in an environment of low global interest rates have been effective. Speculative purchases have declined as, from 2009, restr
* Says approved re-appointment of Paresh Sukthankar as deputy managing director of the bank for the period from june 13, 2017 to june 12, 2020 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2mr6KGy) Further company coverage: