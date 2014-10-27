LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The former head of UBS's investment bank Carsten Kengeter is to become the next chief executive officer at Deutsche Boerse, after the incumbent Reto Francioni announced his departure from the exchange operator after 17 years on the board.

Kengeter left the Swiss bank back in February, just months after losing his position as head of the investment bank to head the bank's new non-core division of unwanted and non-strategic assets. He was replaced in his former position by Andrea Orcel.

He will take up his new position as CEO of Deutsche Boerse on June 1 after the annual general meeting. Kengeter will join the board in April at the latest, according to a statement from the exchange operator.

Kengeter joined UBS in December 2008 as global head of the fixed income, currencies and commodities business - just eight months after the unit posted billions in sub-prime-related losses. He joined from Goldman Sachs.

In April 2009 he was appointed co-head of the investment bank, alongside Alex Wilmot-Sitwell. The move saw him become a member of the group executive board. Within a year, he became sole head of the investment bank, after his co-head was shipped off to Asia. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Spencer Anderson)