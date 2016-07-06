LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - All six of Deutsche Bank's mining and
metals investment bankers in the US have left the bank to join
Jefferies.
The team, which was one of the most active M&A advisers in
the sector last year, is led by Dan Chu, who has been appointed
global head of metals and mining based in New York.
He is joined by Dieter Hoeppli as chairman of metals and
mining; Jerrod Freund, head of Americas metals and mining
investment banking; as well as Christoph Hinder, Oliver Dachsel
and Johnston Suter. Many of the team had previously worked
together at UBS until 2011.
Both Deutsche Bank and Jefferies declined to comment.
Deutsche retains a full sector team in Europe and Asia. It
is understood that Deutsche is looking to expand its advisory
capabilities but no information has been given on how this US
team will be replaced.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)