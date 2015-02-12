LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has promoted Niels
Ackerman and Lorenzo Frontini to head its capital markets and
treasury solutions business in Western Europe, after previous
boss Raj Bhattacharyya was moved to head the overall investment
bank in Latin America.
Ackerman previously headed the CMTS business in the Benelux
and Nordics regions, while Frontini headed corporate finance in
Italy. The two will report to global head of CMTS Miles Millard
and Karl-Georg Altenburg, who heads corporate finance in EMEA
alongside Millard.
According to a memo seen by IFR, the two take on the top
regional jobs in addition to their existing responsibilities.
They will work in partnership with Vinod Vasan for financial
institutions and Wilfried Amanshauser for corporate banking
coverage. They will also join the corporate finance executive
committee in the EMEA region.
In addition, James Davies will take a more active role in
CMTS where he will be responsible for driving the structured
finance product suite, the bank said in the memo.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)