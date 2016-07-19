LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Patrick
Frowein and Berthold Fuerst as co-heads of corporate finance in
Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Frowein and Fuerst will be responsible for Deutsche Bank's
corporate finance in the German-speaking region, with their
primary focus on driving the bank's relationship coverage and
the delivery of investment banking products and advice to
corporate clients, Deutsche said on Tuesday.
Frowein, 45, was formerly co-head of global industrials at
Deutsche Bank. He joined the bank in 2006 as head of diversified
industrials in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after working
with UBS.
Fuerst, 50, was previously co-head of M&A in EMEA and has
been at Deutsche for 20 years.
(Reporting by Lauren Smith; Editing by Steve Slater)