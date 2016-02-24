HONG KONG, Feb 24 (IFR) - Haitham Ghattas has been named head of debt origination for Asia at Deutsche Bank, reporting to Jake Gearhart, head of debt syndicate and origination for Asia Pacific, according to sources familiar with the situation. Ghattas will move to Hong Kong from Singapore.

May Chan has been named head of South Asia debt origination, based in Singapore. Tim Chow has been named head of North Asia debt origination, based in Hong Kong, and Guillaume du Cheyron is head of high-yield origination and execution, Asia based in Singapore.

Mahendra Kumar has been named head of loan origination and execution, Asia based in Hong Kong.

All four will report to Ghattas.

Deepak Dangayach, who headed leveraged debt capital markets, left Deutsche last month.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon and Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)