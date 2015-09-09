LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Evans Haji-Touma from HSBC to be global head of coverage for alternative capital providers within the bank's corporate finance business, a newly created role.

Haji-Touma will lead Deutsche's coverage of alternative pools of capital including sovereign wealth funds, government funds, public pension funds, as well as large and institutionalised privately-owned investment vehicles and endowments.

He comes from HSBC, where he spent over 10 years, most recently as global head of sovereign wealth and public fund coverage. He will be based in London and will report jointly to Karl Altenburg and Miles Millard, co-heads of corporate finance for EMEA. Haji-Touma will also report to the head of investment banking in Asia. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)