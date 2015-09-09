LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Evans
Haji-Touma from HSBC to be global head of coverage for
alternative capital providers within the bank's corporate
finance business, a newly created role.
Haji-Touma will lead Deutsche's coverage of alternative
pools of capital including sovereign wealth funds, government
funds, public pension funds, as well as large and
institutionalised privately-owned investment vehicles and
endowments.
He comes from HSBC, where he spent over 10 years, most
recently as global head of sovereign wealth and public fund
coverage. He will be based in London and will report jointly to
Karl Altenburg and Miles Millard, co-heads of corporate finance
for EMEA. Haji-Touma will also report to the head of investment
banking in Asia.
(Reporting by Gareth Gore)