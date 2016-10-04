LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has hired Jack Rabun from UBS to head its asset management investment banking coverage for the Americas, which the German bank wants to expand.

Rabun will report to Celeste Guth, the New York-based co-head of its financial institutions group, according to an internal memo sent by the bank.

Rabun joined from UBS, where he was most recently a senior member of the asset management investment banking team. He previously worked at Grail Partners, an investment banking and private equity firm based in New York, the memo said.

Rabun will work closely with Tom Crowley, who will continue to cover many of the major asset managers.

Deutsche Bank said it had also appointed Carlos Alvarez as head of permanent capital in FIG. (Reporting by Steve Slater)