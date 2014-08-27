UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
Aug 27 Deutsche Bank AG named Andres de Goyeneche as the chief country officer (CCO) of the bank in Chile, effective immediately.
As CCO, De Goyeneche - who has been with the bank since 2000 - will lead all its businesses in Chile, the bank said.
De Goyeneche will continue in as chief executive of Deutsche Bank Chile S.A. and head of capital markets and treasury solutions there.
Based in Santiago, he will report to the bank's Latin America CEO Bernardo Parnes and Alberto Ardura, head of capital markets and treasury solutions in Latin America.
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Monday to brush an 11-day high as the yen remained on the defensive, although a wait-and-see mood ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting curbed the market's advance.
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport