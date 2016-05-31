(CORRECTS Jallport's role and reporting line)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, May 31 (IFR) - Nigel Cree has retired from his job
as co-head of sovereign, supranational and agency origination
and syndicate at Deutsche Bank, becoming the latest official to
leave the bank as it undergoes a deep restructuring.
Cree's departure follows that of Vinod Vasan, the global
co-head of debt origination who resigned in February, and of
Clinton Orr, a director in the SSA business who left in April.
The German lender rejigged its debt capital markets
leadership this month, appointing Rashid Zuberi to run its debt
capital markets financing and solutions group in Europe, Middle
East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Steven Jallport, a director on the SSA team, has been
promoted to head of SSA origination reporting to Lorenzo
Frontini, head of DCM, financing and solutions group for Western
Europe.
Cree joined Deutsche Bank in 2001 from Merrill Lynch.
He plans to spend more time with his family. His retirement
was effective from May 27.
Cree and Jallport were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand,
Julian Baker)