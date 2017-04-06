Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - Derek Mills, a veteran of Deutsche Bank's bond syndicate desk, has had his job put at risk, according to market sources.
Mills joined the German lender in 1997 according to his LinkedIn profile and was a managing director on the financial institution syndicate desk.
Imran Mohammed, a vice president on Deutsche Bank's private debt syndicate has also been put at risk. He joined Deutsche Bank in 2009 according to his LinkedIn profile and had been working on the private debt syndicate since January 2015.
Mills and Mohammed were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith, Sudip Roy)
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.