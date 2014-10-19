DUBAI Oct 19 Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) said on Sunday its chief executive officer, Gary Anderson, had stepped down due to ill health.

DGCX said in a statement that Gaurang Desai, its chief operating officer since inception in 2005, will act as an interim CEO. According to Anderson's LinkedIn profile, he had been head of the exchange since April 2012. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)