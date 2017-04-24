MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Corporate loan specialist Ian Dimmock has left Lloyds to become vice president for relationship management in EMEA at Moody’s Investor Services.
Dimmock spent 21 years at the UK bank where he was director, corporate loan markets, focusing on origination of corporate multi-bank loan deals.
He will also work on structured finance business development. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.