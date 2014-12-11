NEW YORK, Dec 11 (IFR) - Banca IMI Securities, the investment banking branch of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, has hired Brian Dixon to head its New York syndicate desk as it seeks to expand its capital markets business outside of its home country and move into faster-growing economies in the Americas. Dixon is one of several new hires expected in coming months as Banca IMI Securities begins to fully develop its capabilities in investment banking, sales and trading and capital markets to better serve its parent's clients. His coverage will include Latin America, where Intesa Sanpaolo is in the process of opening a subsidiary in Brazil. Along with other European banks, the Italian bank is once again becoming a familiar name on Latin American loan syndications and should be able to leverage its balance sheet to win capital markets business in the region. Dixon will report to Joseph Amoroso, who heads DCM and ECM originations out of New York. Dixon most recently worked at Susquehanna International Group, where he was responsible for expanding the firm's European trading business. He held similar positions at the Bonddesk Group, the Princeridge Group and First Empire Securities Inc. Between 2001-2009, Dixon also worked as a syndicate director at Barclays, helping the UK bank become a top name in the US domestic capital market. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; Edited by Marc Carnegie)