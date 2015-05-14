LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - Jessica Pulay is to join the United
Kingdom's debt management office as co-head of policy and
markets at the end of July.
Pulay is currently deputy head of funding at the European
Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
In her new role, she will report to Robert Stheeman, chief
executive of the UK DMO, and will replace Joanne Perez, who is
set to vacate her position as co-head of policy and markets.
Pulay will work alongside Jo Whelan, currently deputy chief
executive and co-head of policy and markets.
The policy and markets division of the DMO is responsible
for debt, cash and balance sheet management policy and related
transactions as well as for local government lending and fund
management.
Before EBRD, Pulay worked in debt capital markets at Goldman
Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse First Boston.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)