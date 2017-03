Aug 13 EBS Service Company Ltd, which provides electronics spot forex trading, named Simon Winns as head of sales for Asia Pacific as it looks to expand its reach in the region.

Winns will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Gerard Varjacques, global head of sales, EBS.

Winns previously worked at rival 360T Trading Networks where he was head of sales for Asia.

EBS is owned by ICAP Plc, the world's biggest broker of transactions between banks.