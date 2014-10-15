LONDON Oct 15 The former head of environmental
products at French utility EDF's U.S. trading arm has
this week launched a London-based trading firm specialising in
commodities that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Nehme Commodities will trade in ethanol, biodiesel, biomass
and biochemicals, and then expand into climate bonds, green and
carbon certificates, and other climate risk products, founder
and chief executive Fabio Nehme told Reuters.
Nehme noted that while international negotiations to agree a
new global climate change treaty are advancing slowly, there is
significant progress being made at national and sub-national
levels towards curbing the growth of greenhouse gas emissions.
"A number of (emissions trading) schemes are being
implemented around the world, with more being considered. Many
countries also use RECs (renewable energy certificates) and have
biofuel programmes," he said.
"There's a lot happening from the bottom up ... (and) it's
starting to create substantial markets for these commodities,
which are now maturing fast enough to require trading companies
that specialise in them."
Nehme, who left EDF in July, was senior vice president and
general manager of EDF Trading's Houston-based environmental
products division for four years. Before that, he worked in the
Environmental Finance Unit at the World Bank's International
Financial Corporation (IFC).
Nehme Commodities employs seven people in London, and has
commercial representatives in more than a dozen countries from
Latin America to Africa to Southeast Asia.
Following the 2009 global economic crisis, climate change
dropped down the political agenda as governments focused on
rebuilding their economies.
That eventually led to a number of banks pulling out of
markets linked to climate change, reducing liquidity.
"While on the one hand the exit of banks removed competitors
from these markets and opened the door to new entrants, it made
financing for commodities trading more challenging," Nehme said.
He added that Nehme Commodities would initially focus on
trading on behalf of clients, but could start proprietary
trading "down the road".
