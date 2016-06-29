LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - The European Stability Mechanism has named Pierre-Henri Floquet as head of asset and liability management and lending.

He has worked at the eurozone funding institution since 2014 as a senior banking expert and was previously a director in the capital markets division at Credit Agricole. He has also been employed by French state debt agency Cades.

The ESM is in charge of funding the eurozone's bailout programmes to Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus. It is backed by all 19 members of the eurozone. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)