LONDON Oct 13 European exchange group Euronext has named Benjamin Fussien as its head of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and investment funds.

Euronext, which operates exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon, London and Paris, said on Monday that Fussien, a former managing director at Societe Generale, will be tasked with driving further growth in its ETF business and running the development of its investment fund business.

ETFs are funds that track baskets of assets such as stocks or commodities and are listed on stock exchanges allowing investors to trade them like shares.

Fussien will be based in Paris and report to Danielle Ballardie, Euronext's head of cash markets and deputy head of markets and global sales. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Susan Thomas)