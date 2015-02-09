LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Evercore has appointed David Andrews
as a senior managing director in the advisory boutique's energy
group, working out of the firm's Houston office.
Andrews has a wealth of experience in the oilfield services
area, having started his career at Lehman Brothers before moving
to Deutsche Bank, where until recently he was head of oilfield
services coverage and a managing director.
Energy is one of Evercore's strongest areas. The company has
over 70 professionals based in Houston, Aberdeen, London, Mexico
City and New York. Andrews will work on restructurings and debt
and equity fundraisings as well as M&A.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)