BRIEF-Delta systems return to normal; some flight cancellations linger
* "Approximately 80 flights scheduled for today have been canceled with additional cancellations possible"
LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - Dimitrios Georgiou has joined Evercore as a senior managing director in the advisory specialist's London office to advise on M&A and fund raising in the industrials and services sectors.
Georgiou joins from RBC, where he was head of industrials and services. Before that he had been co-head of European industrials and global head of services at Citigroup. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 30 Campaigning has not officially started, but a string of video "selfies" by the likes of sports stars, actors and cabinet ministers has already launched a divisive debate on plans that would hand Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.
TOKYO, Jan 30 Sony Corp said on Monday it booked an impairment charge of 112.1 billion yen ($976 million) on the goodwill value of its film segment in October-December.