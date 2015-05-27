LONDON, May 27 (IFR) - US advisory firm Evercore has bought German boutique Kuna & Co and appointed Walter Kuna, founder of the real estate specialist, as senior managing director of its fledgling German business.

Kuna employs 10 in Frankfurt and has advised on deals worth over 25bn. Its clients have included major investors Cerberus and Blackstone as well as domestic corporates. Before founding his eponymous firm in 2004, Kuna was managing director of Lazard Germany, another business he set up in 1989.

This is the latest move to expand Evercore's business in Europe. It has recruited sector specialists as well as several debt advisory bankers recently.

Yesterday, the group also made two appointments in the US. Jeffrey Rosichan joined as a senior managing director in its equity capital markets group and Tom Stokes as a senior managing director in its technology banking group.

Rosichan joins from Deutsche Bank where he was most recently a managing director and vice chairman in the bank's ECM group. He will work out of Menlo Park, California. Prior to Deutsche Bank, he was head of US ECM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Stokes joins the firm from Goldman Sachs, where he was most recently a senior managing director in its technology banking group. He will be based in New York and will focus on advising clients across the technology sector. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)