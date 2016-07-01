BRIEF-Adient reports quarterly adjusted earnings $2.12
* Quarterly gaap net income and earnings per share diluted up 9% to $149 mln and $1.59, respectively
LONDON, July 1 (IFR) - Evercore has appointed Federico Montero head of its European real estate portfolio solutions team.
He joins from Cushman & Wakefield, where he was a partner and head of loan sales in the surveyor's EMEA corporate finance division.
Montero's new team will advise institutions and others who want to sell non-core commercial property loans as well as associated debt advice. Montero has also worked at KPMG in a similar role, advising on loan sales.
His clients in the past have included state asset management agencies such as NAMA in Ireland and SAREB in Spain.
"We believe that this activity is a natural extension for our independent advisory business," said Andrew Sibbald, chief executive of European investment banking at Evercore.
Evercore estimates that 500bn of non-core real estate loans still need to be worked out across Europe. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)
Feb 3 Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Friday, tracking gains in oil prices which edged higher on a threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions.
* Quarterly dividends of $0.618 on common stock and $0.562 on class B common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: