Aug 6 Boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc said it hired Mark Hanson from Barclays Plc as a senior managing director for its healthcare group.

Hanson, who was most recently managing director of investment banking in Barclays' healthcare group, will join Evercore in October and be based in New York.

He joined Barclays in 2008, when it purchased the U.S. businesses of Lehman Brothers, where Hanson was managing director of the healthcare group.

Hanson, who began his investment banking career at Merrill Lynch, has been an adviser on Amerigroup's sale to WellPoint Inc , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's acquisition of Life Technology and Genoptix's sale to Novartis AG.