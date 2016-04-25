NEW YORK, April 25 (IFR) - Boutique investment bank Evercore
Partners said on Monday it had hired veteran energy banker Dan
Ward from Deutsche Bank.
Ward, who was a managing director and global head of the
natural resources group at Deutsche, will join Evercore as a
senior managing director in its energy group.
Ward has more than 25 years of corporate and investment
banking experience focused on the energy and broader natural
resources sectors. He has advised on transactions involving
Anadarko Petroleum, Chevron, Halliburton and Ensco.
"Ward has a superb record and deep experience in the large
cap multinational energy sector, and that will be very
complementary to our current energy platform," said Evercore
founder Roger Altman.
