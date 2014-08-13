Aug 13 Boutique investment bank Evercore
Partners Inc said it hired Rodney Reid from UBS AG
as managing director in its private capital advisory
business.
Reid, who will focus on advising institutional investors and
fund sponsors on secondary transactions, will join in November,
Evercore said in a statement.
He will initially be based in London and subsequently
relocate to New York.
At UBS, Reid was executive director and head of Europe, the
Middle East and Africa secondary advisory, based in London.
Reid has led secondary transactions for public pensions,
banks, insurance companies, hedge funds and private equity
general partners, Evercore said.