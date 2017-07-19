FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ex-Lehman banker Boada to advise Natixis in Spain
July 19, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a day ago

MOVES-Ex-Lehman banker Boada to advise Natixis in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - Claudio Boada, a former senior banker at Lehman Brothers, has been appointed by Natixis as senior adviser to its Madrid office to help the French bank's expansion in Spain and Portugal.

Boada will remain a senior advisor at The Blackstone Group, where he has been since March 2012, assisting the private equity firm with real estate assets and bank debt portfolios in Iberia. He spent 15 years at Lehman Brothers after beginning his banking career in 1977.

Natixis said he will be working with Carlos Perello, its country manager for Spain and Portugal. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

