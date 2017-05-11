UPDATE 1-Standard Life and Aberdeen shareholders back 11 bln pound deal
LONDON, June 19 Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04 billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Eric Capp, who left Royal Bank of Scotland in late 2015, has been appointed partner of Pemberton, an asset manager owned by major UK insurer Legal & General.
Capp will focus on originating opportunities for all of Pemberton's strategies.
At RBS Capp was global head of debt syndicate, leverage finance and high yield markets until he left in October 2015, after chief executive Ross McEwan restructure its investment banking activities.
Before RBS Capp was in charge of JP Morgan's high yield capital markets business and was chairman of the European high yield association, now part of AFME.
Capp said he would focus on originating private placement deals. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)
DUBAI, June 19 Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) plans to raise up to $2 billion in July to finance part of its acquisition of Dublin-based aircraft lessor AWAS, according to sources familiar with the matter.
June 19 Glencore will move its global sugar trading desk to Rotterdam from London early in 2018, an industry source said on Monday.