Aug 11 Audit firm Ernst & Young LLP
said it appointed Joseph Carroll an executive director in its
Private Client Services practice.
Carroll joins Ernst & Young from investment management firm
Rockefeller & Co, where he was a managing director.
He has also worked at TAG Associates LLC, where he was a
managing director in the company's Family Office Services Group,
and Goldman Sachs & Co, where he advised partners on
income tax, estate and gift taxes and financial planning.
Carroll has extensive experience in income tax compliance,
tax research, and financial planning for high net worth
individuals, Ernst & Young said in a statement.