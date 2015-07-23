LONDON, July 23 The head of HSBC's British business, Antonio Simoes, will chair the independent panel that represents the banking industry on rule-making and other regulatory issues, Britain's financial regulator said on Thursday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that Simoes will become chair of its practitioner panel from the start of August.

Simoes has been a member of the panel for two years and succeeds Alison Brittain, the former head of retail at Lloyds Banking Group, who has left the bank to become CEO of Whitbread. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)