REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Aug 28 F&C Investments, a unit of Bank of Montreal (BMO) Global Asset Management, appointed Sujay Shah and Paul Robinson as directors to its global rates and money markets team.
Shah, who will focus on global and UK bond portfolios, joined F&C in July 2014 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Robinson joined the team in June from ICAP and will focus on short duration interest rate strategies and money markets.
BMO Global Asset Management is a part of BMO Financial Group .
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday: