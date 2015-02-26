SAO PAULO Feb 26 First Data Corp named banker
Gustavo Marin to head its Latin America unit, as the U.S.
payment processor controlled by KKR & Co steps up plans
to grow in the region's major economies, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.
Marin, former chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc in
Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, will report to First
Data's CEO and Chairman Frank Bisignano, said the source, who
requested anonymity because the decision has not been made
public. Marin will be based in São Paulo, the source added.
His appointment takes effect on March 1, the source said,
adding that Debbie Guerra will continue as president of First
Data's Brazilian unit.
