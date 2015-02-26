(Adds confirmation from company, details)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 26 First Data Corp on Thursday
named banker Gustavo Marin to head its Latin America unit, as
the U.S. payment processor controlled by KKR & Co steps
up plans to grow in the region's major economies.
Marin, formerly Citigroup Inc's top regional officer
in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, will be based in São
Paulo and report to First Data's CEO and Chairman Frank
Bisignano, according to a statement, which confirmed a Reuters
report earlier on Thursday.
The Uruguay-born executive faces the task of expanding First
Data's sales of payment solutions systems across Central and
South America and the Caribbean, where years of strong growth
fanned demand for plastic money. Currently, the Atlanta-based
firm has 70 financial institutions and 240,000 shops as clients.
The depth of Marin's "relationships in Latin America and
around the world, coupled with his extensive experience in the
financial services industry bring to First Data powerful
insights and capabilities that will help our clients in these
key markets," Bisignano said in the statement.
Marin's appointment takes effect March 1, the statement
said, adding that Debbie Guerra will stay as president of First
Data's Brazilian unit. Guerra is spearheading First Data's move
into Brazil's buoyant acquiring sector through ventures to
expand in cities in the country's most populous states.
According to industry group Abecs, Brazil's $400 billion
card payment industry has grown 19 percent on average annually
over the past five years.
Marin will also join First Data's management committee, the
statement noted.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Alan Crosby)