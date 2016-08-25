LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - Swiss boutique firm Fisch Asset Management has promoted Stephanie Zwick to head its convertible bonds team and hired Filip Adamec as portfolio manager for the business.

Asset manager Fisch was founded in 1994 as a specialist in convertible bonds, and has expanded into corporate bond management with a focus on high yield and emerging market debt. It has 73 staff and 8.6bn in assets under management, including 5.4bn in convertible bonds.

Fisch said Zwick will lead convertible bonds and continue with her portfolio management duties. She joined Fisch in 2010 after four years at UBS.

Adamec will join Fisch from Munizich & Co, where he was a senior credit analyst in London. He will bring over 10 years of credit experience to convertible bonds after previous positions at PIMCO and UBS. The company said he will act as an intermediary between Fisch's credit research specialist subsidiary and the bonds team. (Reporting by Maud Davies; Editing by Steve Slater)