Dec 15 Fitch Ratings has hired Sean Costello as head of its EMEA corporates banker team, the agency announced on Thursday.

Costello started his London-based role on Wednesday and will be responsible for developing Fitch's relationships with the banker community in Europe and contribute to the growth of Fitch's Corporates Rating business.

He will report to Anjali Sharma, head of EMEA corporates, business and relationship management.

Fitch said it has been growing its corporate rating franchise with senior hires in North America and EMEA across both analytical and business and relationship management and has recently announced ratings on Liberty Global Group and Rackspace.

Costello joins from Commerzbank, where he was head of loan capital markets within the leveraged finance group.

He stepped down from his role at Commerzbank in September after 11 years at the bank.

Costello has 25 years' experience in credit markets and previously worked in the leveraged loan distribution team at Bank of Scotland and prior to that, NIBC Bank and NatWest Capital Markets. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)