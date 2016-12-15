Dec 15 Fitch Ratings has hired Sean Costello as
head of its EMEA corporates banker team, the agency announced on
Thursday.
Costello started his London-based role on Wednesday and will
be responsible for developing Fitch's relationships with the
banker community in Europe and contribute to the growth of
Fitch's Corporates Rating business.
He will report to Anjali Sharma, head of EMEA corporates,
business and relationship management.
Fitch said it has been growing its corporate rating
franchise with senior hires in North America and EMEA across
both analytical and business and relationship management and has
recently announced ratings on Liberty Global Group and
Rackspace.
Costello joins from Commerzbank, where he was head
of loan capital markets within the leveraged finance group.
He stepped down from his role at Commerzbank in September
after 11 years at the bank.
Costello has 25 years' experience in credit markets and
previously worked in the leveraged loan distribution team at
Bank of Scotland and prior to that, NIBC Bank and NatWest
Capital Markets.
