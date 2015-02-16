LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Fitch Ratings has appointed Bashar
Al Natoor as global head of Islamic finance, a role that will
co-ordinate all the firm's activities in the asset class across
sovereign, financials, corporate, structured finance,
infrastructure and insurance.
Al Natoor has more than 14 years of experience in the
Islamic finance market. He joined Fitch in 2007, and since then
has overseen its sukuk criteria and Islamic finance practices,
undertaken research and written numerous published articles on
Islamic finance.
Prior to joining Fitch, he spent seven years at the Islamic
Development Bank in key roles including investment officer in
the treasury department, a senior credit analyst in risk
management and senior technical assistant to the vice president
of finance and administration.
He will be based in Dubai.