LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The new body set up to improve
standards of conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency
and commodities markets has appointed Gerry Harvey as its first
chief executive.
London-based FICC Market Standards Board (FMSB) said on
Friday Harvey has 30 years' experience in the wholesale
financial markets and extensive regulatory experience.
Harvey was head of compliance at ICAP from 2010 to 2015. He
has also worked as chief compliance officer at Gartmore and
before that spent five years as head of regulatory risk for debt
markets at Royal Bank of Scotland. He is a qualified lawyer and
has also worked at LIFFE and the London Stock Exchange.
The FMSB was set up last July and plans to set some high
level standards about behaviour when trading and also address
more granular issues. It has published its first two standards,
covering binary options in the commodities markets and reference
price transactions in the fixed income rates markets.
