LONDON, Aug 5 (IFR) - The new body set up to improve standards of conduct and practice for the fixed income, currency and commodities markets has appointed Gerry Harvey as its first chief executive.

London-based FICC Market Standards Board (FMSB) said on Friday Harvey has 30 years' experience in the wholesale financial markets and extensive regulatory experience.

Harvey was head of compliance at ICAP from 2010 to 2015. He has also worked as chief compliance officer at Gartmore and before that spent five years as head of regulatory risk for debt markets at Royal Bank of Scotland. He is a qualified lawyer and has also worked at LIFFE and the London Stock Exchange.

The FMSB was set up last July and plans to set some high level standards about behaviour when trading and also address more granular issues. It has published its first two standards, covering binary options in the commodities markets and reference price transactions in the fixed income rates markets. (Reporting by Steve Slater)