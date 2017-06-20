LONDON, June 20 (IFR) - Dev Gulrajani has joined Mizuho's European syndicate desk as an associate where he will work across asset classes but with a focus on corporates, according to a market source.

Gulrajani is moving to the Japanese bank from Deutsche Bank, where he held the same role, according to his LinkedIn profile. He will report to Guy Reid, head of European syndicate.

Gulrajani replaces Florian Schwarz, who is relocating to Mizuho Australia at the end of June to work in debt capital markets. Schwarz will report to Simon Ward, head of debt capital markets Australasia. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)