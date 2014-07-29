BRIEF-Aircastle issues $500 mln principal amount of company's 4.125 pct senior notes due 2024
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
July 29 Franklin Templeton Investments appointed Isabella Chan as head of retail business for Greater China and Southeast Asia, effective mid-July.
Chan was earlier head of sales & marketing for Greater China.
Chan has been with Franklin Templeton since 2000, and has held various positions, including network manager for the Emerging Markets team and fund treasury management roles for Asia.
* Co issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of company's 4.125% senior notes due 2024 pursuant to indenture, dated Dec 5, 2013
* Ocular Therapeutix- Bradford Smith notified on March 20 of his resignation from his position as CFO of company, effective march 31, 2017 - sec filing
NEW YORK, March 20 Electricity company Dayton Power & Light said on Monday it would shut down two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio next year for economic reasons, a setback for the ailing coal industry but a victory for environmental activists.