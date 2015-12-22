BRIEF-Kiwi Property Group says portfolio value increases to NZ$3 bln
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
(bank corrects name)
DUBAI Dec 21 Gulf International Bank has appointed Abdulaziz Al Helaissi as chief executive, effective Feb. 1, 2016, the Bahrain-headquartered lender said in a statement on Monday.
Helaissi, the former deputy governor of supervision at Saudi Arabia's central bank, takes over as chief executive from Yahya Alyahya, it said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Reported net increase of about $38 million in value of its portfolio of shopping centres and office buildings for year ended 31 MARCH 2017
* Reached a conditional agreement with PFIM Limited (PFIM) to internalise management of PFI