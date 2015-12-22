(bank corrects name)

DUBAI Dec 21 Gulf International Bank has appointed Abdulaziz Al Helaissi as chief executive, effective Feb. 1, 2016, the Bahrain-headquartered lender said in a statement on Monday.

Helaissi, the former deputy governor of supervision at Saudi Arabia's central bank, takes over as chief executive from Yahya Alyahya, it said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)