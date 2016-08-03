BRIEF-UCO Bank Dec qtr loss narrows
* UCO Bank - dec quarter net loss 4.37 billion rupees versus net loss of 14.97 billion rupees year ago
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (IFR) - JP Morgan attorney Carl Kennedy joined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in New York where he will provide advice to clients on regulatory, legislative, and investigative issues relating to commodities and derivatives markets.
Kennedy joined JP Morgan in 2012 and was most recently an executive director/assistant general counsel in the corporate and investment bank.
In that capacity, he advised on the implementation of Title VII of the Dodd-Frank Act regulating swap markets.
Prior to joining JP Morgan, he was with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission where he served as special counsel and policy advisor to CFTC Commissioner Scott O'Malia. From 2010 to 2012, he served as an attorney-advisor in the Office of the General Counsel of the CFTC. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
MILAN, Jan 31 Quaestio Capital, the manager of Italian bank bailout fund Atlante, said on Tuesday that after an independent audit Deloitte had calculated the fund's net asset value at 2.63 billion euros ($2.8 billion), 24 percent below initial investment value.
* Recorded revenues of $2.9 million in month of December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: